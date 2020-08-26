Authorities: Man accused of sexual act with 13-year-old at Florence motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion man is facing a charge after allegedly engaging in a sex act with a minor earlier this summer, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Colin Blaine Bullard was arrested July 14 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim 11 to 14 years of age. He was released that same day on a personal recognizance bond.
Investigators allege that on June 25, Bullard engaged in a sexual act with a 13-year-old girl at a motel on Lucas Street in Florence.
