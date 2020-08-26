Ashley Ridge High School student dies hours after football practice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old who died after attending football practice.
Amari President was found unresponsive in the shower Tuesday evening after returning home from practice at Ashley Ridge High School.
The coroner’s office says President was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.
The body is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
