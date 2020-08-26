Alabama Theatre set to reopen on Sept. 5

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Alabama Theatre will soon reopen their doors to guests following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, a grand reopening date has been set for Sept. 5.
Precautions will be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including disinfecting the venue before, during and after each show, the Alabama Theatre said on their website.
Staff will promote social distancing by seating every other row. Socially distanced seating will also be in place within each row, their website stated.
In addition, all Alabama Theatre staff will be required to wear face coverings in the venue.
For more information on schedule updates and safety measures, click here.
