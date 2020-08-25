10-year-old Cleveland boy donates 256 vests to police dogs around the country through ‘Brady’s K9 Fund’

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old Cleveland area boy is working to help K9s around the county one vest at a time.
So far, Brady Snakovsky has raised enough money to vest 256 active police dogs through his organization, Brady’s K9 Fund.
The latest department to receive a donated bullet and stab-resistant vest is Bedford’s K9 Luca.
Bedford Police said his new vest is lightweight and doesn’t restrict any of Luca’s movement while working.
To show their appreciation, Chief Stemple, Patrolman Kempski, and K9 Luca gave Snakovsky a Bedford Police T-shirt with Luca’s picture on the back along with some other goodies.
Bedford Police said, “The work Brady has done is nothing short of amazing... We can’t thank Brady enough for what he has done for us and every other K9 he has vested. Thank you Brady!”
To learn more about Snakovsky’s organization, visit www.bradysk9fund.com.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.