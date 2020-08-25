‘Want to make sure people are safe’: MBPD to bring in extra manpower for Labor Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is upping its staff and safety plan ahead of Labor Day weekend next week.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock laid out the details on Tuesday to the city council to keep people safe during the long holiday weekend.
Holiday weekends typically bring larger crowds to the Grand Strand. Similar to Memorial Day weekend, you’ll see an increase in law enforcement presence throughout Myrtle Beach.
Prock said 200 officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and other agencies will help provide the department with manpower for Labor Day weekend.
Officers will assist with duties like foot patrol, golf carts and traffic.
They will also implement the traffic congestion plan to include a one-way traffic pattern on Ocean Boulevard. This will allow a clear pathway for emergency vehicles.
Prock also thanked the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association in helping to notify visitors about the department’s holiday weekend protocols, as well as the traffic congestion plan.
“This is all a partnership with our community and we want to make sure people are safe and I know that’s one of the biggest things that we’ve received complaints about is the safety of our community,” Prock said. “That’s important to me and I know it’s important to you and I know it’s important to our community.”
The chief said officers will also strongly enforce the legal operation of golf carts. She said golf cart owners are responsible for knowing who can legally drive one.
“I’m going to remind our community that public safety is a shared responsibility and if you’re a golf cart owner it is your responsibility to know the law and what it takes to legally operate a golf cart,” Prock said.
The plan will go into effect starting Friday, September 4 at 6 a.m. until Monday, September 7 at 6 a.m.
