SCHP: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Florence County.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said troopers responded to the wreck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at South Iris Road, which is near Olanta.
Tidwell said a GMC Sierra was on U.S. 301 when it was trying to make a left hand turn at South Iris Road when a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction collided with the truck.
Tidwell said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
The driver of the GMC Sierra was not hurt in the crash.
