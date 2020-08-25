‘RIP AMBRO’: Family, fellow officers say final goodbye to Horry County Police corporal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Friends, family and fellow officers honored Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino on Tuesday after he lost his battle to COVID-19 last week.
The day began with a private memorial ceremony at a Murrells Inlet funeral home, followed by an honorary procession.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles made their way from the funeral home to the Myrtle Beach State Park, where a banner plane with a sign reading “RIP AMBRO” was circling in the sky above.
The family then took part in a ceremony at the state park, pouring a mix of sand, shells and flower petals from the pier into the ocean, where Ambrosino loved to spend a lot of his time.
