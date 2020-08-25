Police: Car that slammed through North Myrtle Beach candy store was stolen

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A car that crashed through a North Myrtle Beach candy store, causing significant damage, was stolen, according to a police report.
A woman reported on Friday that her Honda Civic was stolen from a parking deck at North Beach Plantation.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the parking deck and saw two black men approach the Honda Civic and a BMW 740i.
The surveillance video shows that just before 5:30 a.m. Friday, one suspect drove off in the Honda Civic, and the second suspect, identified as Jefari Davis, drove off in the BMW.
An hour later, the BMW was found crashed into the Sugar Life candy and ice cream store at 27th Avenue South and U.S. 17, according to a police report.
There were no serious injuries from the crash, and no one was inside the store at the time.
Davis told officers that his hoodie fell over his head which caused him to lose control and crash through the store.
Davis was arrested and charged with reckless driving and grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
