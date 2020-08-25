‘People must be willing to have the conversation’: Mural celebrates racial unity in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mural celebrating racial equality, unity and peace will soon be on full display along Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
The mural was painted by people across the Grand Strand community as a way to show their progress with race relations since ‘Beachside Chats’ started in June.
Cookie Goings, director of the city’s Neighborhood Services Department, started ‘Beachside Chats’ after the death of George Floyd in May. The chat sessions gave people the opportunity to discuss Floyd’s death in an open and safe environment, while focusing on how to improve relationships with all races.
“It is a tough conversation, but somebody’s got to start it somewhere,” Goings said. “I’m grateful that through Beachside Chats, we’ve been able to begin the tough conversations. Creating that safe space for people [so they know] it’s okay to ask the [tough] questions. Having the conversation is necessary but people must be willing to have the conversation.”
So far, Goings has hosted six chat sessions.
During the fifth chat session, Will Williams, a Neighborhood Services intern working at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum & Education Center, guided community members as they painted the mural, which he designed.
Williams says the mural is a reflection of how Beachside Chats is making history in the Myrtle Beach area for bringing people together and celebrate the progress already made, with people participating in group sessions with the aim to improve race relations in their neighborhoods.
“For years to come, when people drive by Mr. Joe White Avenue, they can see this mural,” said Williams. “When you look at the mural, you’ll see two hands reaching together across a divide. You’ll see a black arm and a white arm representing the racial reconciliation we’re trying to achieve in Myrtle Beach. It’s representative of all the progress that’s been made in Beachside Chats.”
The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School served black students in the Myrtle Beach area dating back to the 1930s during segregated times.
The Colored School Museum & Education Center holds artifacts from the original school and it’s now home to Beachside Chats’ new mural, located directly in front of the museum.
“In my opinion, there’s no other place for this mural to be housed,” Williams said. “Just because of the museum’s significance to African American history in Myrtle Beach, a place that’s in touch with the needs of the community.”
Goings hopes the mural will spark conversations about race and encourage the people who see it to sit down, talk and listen to people of all backgrounds, helping to improve race relations one conversation at a time.
Due to rainy weather conditions, the Neighborhood Services Department temporarily covered the mural on Monday until an extra coat of protection is put on the artwork. The mural is expected to fully displayed within the coming days.
Beachside Chats will be happening once a month. The next session will take place on Sept. 20.
