Myrtle Beach airport’s summer season surpasses expectations during pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of people flying in and out of Myrtle Beach surpassed expectations as air travel remains low due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of passenger traffic at Myrtle Beach International Airport during July 2020 totaled 168,481, which is an increase of 70% over June’s numbers, which totaled 99,285 passengers.
“July passenger traffic is a testament to the hard work of our destination marketing organizations and the increasing demand for travel to the Grand Strand,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “We would like to thank the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) for their efforts in promoting our destination while encouraging safe travel so that families can continue to enjoy all that the Grand Strand has to offer.”
While the number of people flying in and out of the Grand Strand surpassed expectations in July, it is still much lower than the year before. In July 2019, the airport saw 367,620 enplanements and deplanements at MYR.
The Myrtle Beach airport has seen a significant drop in passengers over the past few months due to the coronavirus, causing some airlines to halt service to MYR.
The month of April saw the lowest number of passengers so far in 2020, where only 4,179 passengers flew in and out of the airport.
