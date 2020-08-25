Horry County Schools, family reach settlement in bullying case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit filed by a family over bullying in Horry County Schools has been settled.
Court documents show a settlement was reached between the school district and a mother and father.
In a lawsuit filed in July 2018, the parents accused the school district of failing to take action to protect their son who they said was the subject of constant bullying.
They said they had gone to the district several times, but no actions were taken to separate their son from the bully.
Documents filed on Tuesday show Horry County Schools offered a $12,500 settlement for the family.
The settlement will be dispersed as follows:
- Attorney’s Fees: $5,000.00
- Court Costs: $615.50
- Family: $6,884.50
All parties involved agreed that the settlement was fair and reasonable.
The judge also approved of the settlement.
“I conclude that the position of the petitioners is correct and that the proposed settlement is in the best interest and to the advantage of the minor plaintiff in that it avoids on-going litigation and questions of liability and damages,” according to the court documents.
