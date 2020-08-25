FIRST ALERT: Laura may bring double digit storm surge to Gulf Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Hurricane Laura is gradually getting stronger and is still forecast to be a major hurricane at the time of landfall early Thursday.
Hurricane Laura
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass, Texas and East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 24.7 North, longitude 88.3 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this general motion should continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane should approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
STORM SURGE: Dangerous storm surge is expected from Laura. Areas from Sea Rim State Park, TX to Intracoastal City, LA including Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake could see a storm surge as high as 9-13 feet. Areas from Intracoastal City, LA to Morgan City, LA including Vermilion Bay could see a surge of 7-11 feet. From Port Bolivar, TX to Sea Rim State Park could see a surge of 6-9 feet. Areas around Galveston could see a surge of 3-5 feet.
RAINFALL: From Wednesday afternoon through Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas, and northward into much of Arkansas. Over the Lower to Middle Mississippi Valley from central Louisiana into western Tennessee and Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated totals of 6 inches are expected. This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and minor to isolated moderate river flooding.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and are expected in the tropical storm warning area Wednesday night and Thursday. Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.
