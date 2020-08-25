FIRST ALERT: Last day of widespread rain chances, summer heat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rain is already falling in many areas this morning as you prepare to head out the door. Our rain chances will remain high for one more day with scattered showers and storms across the region.
Rounds of downpours and storms will linger throughout the day today with the best chances through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. With mostly overcast skies, we’ll keep the temperatures on the lower side. Afternoon highs will top out around 85° for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. I do believe we will see the rain slowly start to decrease as we head into the middle of the afternoon and into those evening hours.
Starting tomorrow and continuing through the weekend, rain chances will drop. Most spots will remain dry through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Temperatures will climb, approaching the 90s each afternoon this week. With the mugginess, expect the heat index to feel like 104-105° at times later this week.
Even for this weekend, the heat index will remain above 100°. Our only shower chance after today will arrive with afternoon showers on Sunday and into Monday. Even then, it’s not a washout.
