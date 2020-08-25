FIRST ALERT: Drying out and heating up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A much dryer but hotter weather pattern will develop through the end of the week and into the weekend.
The non-stop flow of moisture into the area will gradually come to an end tonight. A few showers will be likely through the evening hours before tapering off overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 70s.
Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, rain chances will drop considerably. Most spots will remain dry through the rest of the week and through the weekend. With just a stray afternoon downpour possible in one or two spots.
With dryer weather and much more sunshine, temperatures will climb considerably. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will reach to 90 at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. Temperatures will remain very similar for Thursday through Saturday. With lingering humidity, the heat index will reach to near 100 on Wednesday and as high as 100 to 105 Thursday through Saturday.
