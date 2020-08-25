DHEC: Updated data shows communities with mask requirements seeing slower rate of COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday updated data shows communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.
According to the updated data released Tuesday by DHEC, nearly 40% of residents statewide – approximately 2 million South Carolinians – live in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.
When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those that don’t, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 44.2 percent greater decrease in the total number of cases during the four or five weeks after the requirements were implemented, according to DHEC information.
Those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 43 percent of total cases for the five weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place, DHEC data states. This is an overall decrease of 99.2 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.
DHEC officials said jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 1.2 percent when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.
“The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection. A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.”
Neck gaiters are circular fabric tubes designed to be slipped on over the head, worn around the neck and pulled up over the mouth and nose. The Duke University study observed a high respiratory droplet count that passed through the neck gaiter tested in the study, although it is important to note that the effectiveness of neck gaiters can depend on the quality of material they’re made from, according to a DHEC press release.
While surgical grade N95 respirators provide the highest level of protection against the COVID-19, a close-fitting cloth mask made of cotton, polyester, polypropylene or cellulose can provide the best protection and the most breathability, according to DHEC. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend masks that have an exhalation valve or vent.
Learn more about face masks and see a video for making one at home at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.