Darlington Raceway’s September race to be named ‘Cook Out Southern 500’

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway and Cook Out announced on Tuesday that they have expanded their partnership at the Track Too Tough to Tame.
The 2020 opening NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 6 will officially be named the Cook Out Southern 500.
Darlington President Kerry Tharp said the raceway looks forward to expanding its partnership with the family-owned restaurant chain.
"It takes a special authentic brand to match the heat of competition in the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome Cook Out to the 71st running of the Southern 500," Tharp said.
Cook Out is now the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington and holds exclusive promotional rights to the track Too Tough to Tame.
WMBF News will have full team coverage of the races at the track at they get underway Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5 – 6.
