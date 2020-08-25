Coastal Carolina University official addresses parties, large gatherings

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Socializing is a significant part of the college experience for many students but this year, they aren’t seeing much of it due to COVID-19.
On Friday, Dean of Students Dr. Peter Paquette sent an email to all Coastal Carolina University students saying “partying has no place at CCU this fall.”
Paquette said many of the expectations from a previous “Expectations for Navigating COVID-19 Together” email are being followed, but they’ve also received concerns over parties and large gatherings.
Paquette added if a student is caught participating in parties or large gatherings, they can expect to be restricted from campus.
He said a student will have a hearing, which could result in them having to finish their classes online and at home.
If the students live on campus, he said they could lose their housing contract, which means they’d have no choice but to go home.
But if students are caught hosting a part, even stricter punishments are set. He said this could include a suspension.
Paquette noted they’re working with law enforcement departments to ensure the safety not only for students, but for the communities around CCU.
“The goal here is not just to look out for campus but for our community and the area as well,” Paquette said. “We have already started doing some work to partner with our local police forces and what not to make sure we have that in place so folks can have the ability to call and share what is going on.”
In the email, Paquette also said if students cannot go without parties this fall to take classes fully online from a remote location. He added some campuses have a fully online program and others are suspending students for partying.
Paquette is confident they can avoid both if everyone is holding each other accountable.
CCU sophomore Reginald Neville said he’d rather be safe than sorry.
“Like if I had to go back home, again not so far away, but I’d be bummed because not like I’m wasting money, but I wouldn’t be getting the full experience I’m paying for,” Neville said.
CCU also just released a health campaign called “We will”.
In the YouTube video, CCU students are sharing their messages about why “they will” take precautions, whether for their own health or family members.
CCU sent a survey to students asking questions like what they’re willing to do to feel safe or how they feel about their risk level.
It even asks students expectations for others.
Something you can expect to see with this campaign are messages on social media and students sharing their stories.
