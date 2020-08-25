City of Myrtle Beach filling fall event calendar after slow summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is starting to once again fill its weekend schedule with sporting and tourism events.
The city council discussed two upcoming events at a meeting Tuesday morning and approved a permit for the Myrtle Beach Volleyball Tournament, which will be held Sept. 19 and Oct. 10-11.
“We didn’t get to play too much for a little while, we just started getting out again a little bit and playing in twos only,” said Myrtle Beach Volleyball Club Tournament Coordinator Justin Stack. “At first we could only play one-on-one. It’s nice to be around a sport like this where there’s not so much contact.”
Justin Stack is relieved that he’s been able to get back to playing and coaching volleyball on a regular basis.
He’ll help direct the Myrtle Beach Volleyball Club tournament, where safety will still be the top priority.
“They get spread out,” said Stack. “We make sure we space them out to the side courts. No major spectators in the area here, just mainly on the side there. A lot of social distancing, wiping down the balls before and after the games.”
Any event over 250 people has to go through the Department of Commerce to get a waiver, but because the volleyball tournament is expecting around 200, the Myrtle Beach Volleyball Club won’t have to take that step.
The city council also discussed another bigger event coming up in a few months.
“Over the Thanksgiving weekend is the Winter Shine Football Event,” said Myrtle Beach Parks, Rec, Sports and Tourism Director Dustin Jordan. “It’s a youth football event for kids ages 8-13. We’ll have about 1,000 people in attendance for this event between participants and spectators.”
Due to the size of that event, the city has already outlined a number of safety measures that will be in place.
“Everything from screenings when you come into the facility, social distancing will be enforced, fan zones. There will be certain areas where fans and families can sit to ensure they are spaced apart,” said Jordan.
Parks, Rec, Sports and Tourism Director Dustin Jordan is hoping these upcoming events will make up for a less than stellar 10 weeks of summer.
“Tournaments that did make have been smaller, a lot of tournaments canceled or moved back in later in the year,” said Jordan. “It’s had a big effect on us for sure.”
The city doesn’t plan to have any capacity restrictions in place at the Winter Shine Tournament given the size of Doug Shaw Stadium.
