Chants aiming to prove doubters wrong in 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In addition to the preseason all-conference teams, the Sun Belt released its preseason coaches poll on Tuesday. Coastal Carolina received little love from coaches across the conference as the Chants were picked to finished last in the East Division with only 13 points.
While the Chants feel slighted, offensive lineman Steven Bedosky and head coach Jamey Chadwell realize its on the team to change how the rest of the conference views them.
“To be honest it does a little bit but one thing Coach Chadwell and all of our other coaches always stress is control your controllable things and we can’t really do anything about that,” Bedosky said. “The most we can do is go into the season with a chip on our shoulder and have something to prove which I think all the guys here are ready to do. Like many of my teammates have said before, we’re ready to play. Regardless of who it is or when it is we’re ready to play some football.”
“We’ve got to start winning and winning consistently if we’re going to make an impact in this league,” Chadwell said. “Preseason is for what it is, preseason right now. They’re basing it off what we’ve done and who we got coming back and the coaches in the league think we don’t have enough to win the league so we got to prove them wrong.”
