CCU’s quarterback battle more wide open as camp continues

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is in the midst of its third week of fall camp but questions still remain on who will be the starter under center come September 12.
Earlier this preseason, CCU head man Jamey Chadwell said he had four guys capable of seeing playing time at quarterback. Those being Fred Payton, Bryce Carpenter, Grayson McCall, and Jarrett Guest. He also reiterated that he wanted to have a clear cut starter to avoid the revolving door situation of past years.
As the Chants approach the season opener at Kansas, Coastal offensive lineman Steven Bedosky likes what he’s seen from the group and Chadwell said he’s in no rush to name a QB1 just yet.
“Going into camp all of these guys wanted to play and wanted to fight for that starting spot,” said Bedosky. “All of them have been doing an incredible job so it’s hard for me to say which one is exceeding past the other. They’re all balling so that’s all we could ask for.”
”Fred Payton has been the guy that’s been in the lead there, he’s missed the last few practices with a sore achilles. That’s allowed Bryce, Grayson, and Jarrett to get a lot more reps,” Chadwell said. “We’re not going to be able to name one until he is back healthy. We got three weeks to go so we’re not in a rush from that standpoint but he has missed the last four to five days. That’s given the other guys a lot more reps with the ones and twos to see what they can do. We’ll name one when the time is right.”
