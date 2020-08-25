CCU’s quarterback battle more wide open as camp continues

”Fred Payton has been the guy that’s been in the lead there, he’s missed the last few practices with a sore achilles. That’s allowed Bryce, Grayson, and Jarrett to get a lot more reps,” Chadwell said. “We’re not going to be able to name one until he is back healthy. We got three weeks to go so we’re not in a rush from that standpoint but he has missed the last four to five days. That’s given the other guys a lot more reps with the ones and twos to see what they can do. We’ll name one when the time is right.”