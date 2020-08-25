The Carolina Opry to reopen Labor Day weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The show is about to resume at The Carolina Opry.
According to a press release, the doors will reopen on Friday, Sept. 4, after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After nearly 6 months of enforced and unusual silence, the auditorium of Myrtle Beach’s original live theater will once again be filled with music,” the release stated.
Seating will be limited for social distancing, masks will be required, and “carefully planned guidelines will be in place,” according to theater staff.
The Carolina Opry and Time Warp shows will run on a rotating basis through Oct. 26, the release stated. The Carolina Opry Christmas Special will start on Nov. 2 as originally scheduled.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.