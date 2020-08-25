Authorities: Injuries sustained following crash between highway patrol trooper, Florence garbage truck

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Florence and involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper and a city garbage truck, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened on West Evans Street.
FCSO officials said there were injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of those injuries was not immediately known.
Stay with WMBF News for further information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.