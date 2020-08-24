Winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100K sold in Dillon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Palmetto Cash 5 player in Dillon is $100,000 richer, lottery officials said Monday.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky ticket for the Saturday, Aug. 22 drawing was sold at the 24 Hour Spot on Highway 301 South in Dillon.
Officials say if the ticket holder had “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $500,000.
The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 3 - 19 - 22 - 30 - 31 Power-Up: 5
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
