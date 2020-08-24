‘Unforeseen circumstances’ lead to delay in residential yard waste collection in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Residential yard waste collection service in the city of Florence is delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances associated with staffing and equipment,” city officials announced Monday.
According to a post on the city of Florence’s Facebook page, the city’s sanitation division is working to address the issues and restore regular collection.
“City staff understands the inconvenience to our customers and apologizes for the interruption to service,” the post stated.
Those who have questions about curbside sanitation collection should call the public works department at (843) 665-3236.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.