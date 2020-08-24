Tips for creating at-home student learning spaces for virtual learning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The start of the school year is just two weeks away, and for families participating in virtual learning, back-to-school means creating the perfect learning station for your students.
One of the biggest recommendations from educators is creating an environment that’s both positive and comfortable. Other things to consider include lighting, organization and limiting distractions.
Experts at Waterford.org suggest a well-lit area can help boost your child’s energy and attention. They said two separate studies show a well-lit natural setting helps with student achievement.
The environment is also key.
Teacher’s Touch and Parents Touch owner Cindy Reaves suggests establishing a learning corner for your child. This could be your dining room table or in their room with a desk and chair.
“For kids, it’s like they go to school and they have a classroom that they are in with a teacher, and this is going to implement that and bring them to that realization - to that association - that they are in school and they are there to learn,” Reaves said.
Once your lighting and location are ready to go, select items to help with comfort. Remember, your child will sit for extended periods of time.
Learning Liftoff said to look for seating with good support, which means selecting the correct height for your student.
Whether it’s the TV, siblings or electronics, there’s plenty of distractions in the home.
House Beautiful said if you’re working with multiple children, consider setting up dividers to create cubicles.
Learning Liftoff also said a designated learning space can help to limit these distractions.
Another piece of advice is to prepare routines for your student.
