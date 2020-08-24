New review board gives public chance to assess GCSO ‘use of force’ cases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Recent nationwide protests over the past few months have led the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to take action.
Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Black River United Way are creating a new Citizens’ Review Board. The Citizens’ Review Board will exclusively look at “use of force” actions by the sheriff’s office. Its findings could impact how the sheriff runs the department.
“The incidents around the country have raised awareness, even with law enforcement administrators, so I think it is needed,” said Weaver.
Weaver said the county has had a citizen advisory board for two decades that’s been appointed by the county council.
He wants to reshape that board after several arrests across the country have brought “use of force” into the public eye.
“Even though we’ve had one, I feel like a new one that’s appointed by a body such as Black River United Way, was important to add in transparency,” said Weaver.
The Black River United Way and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will screen applicants for the new board and appoint them to a two-year term.
The sole purpose will be to review the “use of force” cases during both enforcement and corrections.
“This review board, number one, is going to look at the cases, they’re going to look at how we investigated the cases and they’re going to look at what actions we took, whether we needed to take actions or not, in the officers use of force against the citizen,” said Weaver.
The only requirement to be on the board is to live in Georgetown County, and at least one member will have law enforcement experience.
RELATED LINK | Apply for the Georgetown County Citizens’ Review Board
“It’s just giving the public the ability to look at what I’m doing as an administrator,” said Weaver.
Weaver said the office only had one “use of force” case last month, but the board will meet the last Wednesday of every month to go over every case in the previous month.
Those meetings will be open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.