Myrtle Beach restaurant, Help 4 Kids team up to provide 100 meals for kids in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty for the upcoming school year.
For some students, that includes not knowing how they’ll get their next meal. To help, a Grand Strand restaurant is providing meals to Help 4 Kids’ Backpack Buddies program.
The staff at the Fire and Smoke restaurant in Myrtle Beach know all too well the struggle during a pandemic. That's why they decided to give back to families in need.
Chefs started bright and early Monday morning preparing the warm meals. One hundred plates of meatloaf, mash potatoes and corn will go to kids in the area.
Kathleen Mielke, a spokesperson with Help 4 Kids, said dedicated volunteers spend hours delivering meals to drop off points.
The meals made by the restaurant went to families in the Green Sea area.
Tyler Rice is the owner and head chef of Fire and Smoke, as well as Cypress Grille in Myrtle Beach. He said he knows how important is it for kids to have hot cooked meals.
“A lot these kids count on these schools for meals and everything and with everything going on they don’t necessarily have that.” Rice said. “We figured let’s give them a hot lunch instead of snack bags or whatever they might eat so that’s pretty much why we’re doing it.”
Mielke said Help 4 Kids typically provide 2,500 to 3,000 kids with food on the weekends during the school year.
She said it’s also businesses like Fire and Smoke that help make the mission possible.
“We know that they are struggle just as we are so this is such a wonderful thing for them to do for us during this really difficult time,” Mielke said.
Mielke said Help 4 Kids is also in need of school supplies and clothing for children. To donate, click here.
