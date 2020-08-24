Longs man charged with attempted murder after early-morning shooting

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man remains in jail Monday following his arrest for allegedly shooting a person in the leg.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 42-year-old Kelvin Eugene Bellamy was booked at 4:41 a.m. on Aug. 21 and charged with attempted murder and cocaine possession, first offense. Bond was set at $25,000.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to Freemont Road in Longs in the early-morning hours on Friday.
A witness told police the suspect was threatening to kill the victim and a struggle took place with bystanders when he pulled out a weapon.
“The witness stated the victim was not in the struggle but the gun went off striking the victim in the left leg,” the report stated.
After the shot was fired, the suspect dropped the weapon on the ground and left walking, according to police. The victim left for the hospital.
A witness provided a description of Bellamy and an officer said he recalled passing him as he approached the crime scene, the police report stated.
When authorities approached the suspect, he allegedly threw something white into the bushes. Police detained him and searched the bushes, where a Nike Air tennis shoe that contained a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance was found, according to the report.
