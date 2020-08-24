Georgetown County woman paid $187K following lawsuit over amputation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina is paying a Georgetown County woman $187,000 after a lawsuit claimed improper care for a foot injury led to an amputation.
This lawsuit was filed in October of 2018 and blames the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and NextStep Rehabilitation Services for injuries.
The woman suing says she went to get treatment for her diagnosis of Achilles tendinitis.
The lawsuit says Georgetown Memorial Hospital and NextStep Rehabilitation Services failed to take the proper precautions when using heat therapy on her in 2016.
It says the plaintiff has conditions associated with a decrease in sensation. This placed the woman at a higher risk for burns or other complications, according to court documents.
The lawsuit says the woman was treated for severe burns on her ankle resulting in a wound and led to an amputation. It claims the employees failed to cool the heat treatment before applying it and failed to follow policies.
The lawsuit describes the plaintiff as a vulnerable adult and defines it a person over the age of 80 who has a physical or mental condition which substantially impairs the person from adequately providing for their own care or protection.
As a result of this incident, the woman was paid $187,000 from the South Carolina insurance reserve fund.
Georgetown Memorial Hospital has not yet responded to a request for comment on this lawsuit.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.