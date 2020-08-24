Four local higher education institutions sign COVID-19 mutual aid compact

Protecting Yourself from Coronavirus (May 2020)
By WMBF News Staff | August 24, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 10:34 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four local higher education institutions announced on Monday a mutual partnership for assistance and aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mutual assistance compact, which officials say is the first of its kind in the state, was signed by leaders from Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

The compact provides the schools “the assurance of mutual aid in planning, facilities access and support, and staffing, should the need arise,” a press release stated.

Officials say the agreement could manifest itself in several different ways, for example enabling students enrolled at one institution to use academic facilities such as libraries, technology or testing centers for any compact institution.

“The compact was created to last throughout the pandemic, but it could lead to more enduring arrangements. Bridge agreements amongst the four schools, ensuring academic continuity for students moving from one institution to another, have existed for years,” the press release stated.

“As leaders of higher education institutions in our region, we share the responsibility of removing barriers to learning and ensuring access to facilities and technology for all of our students.”
CCU President Dr. David A. DeCenzo
“The students and families in this area need access to every educational resource possible, and we ought to be working together continually to make sure that happens.”
FMU President Dr. Fred Carter
“Our four-way partnership, amongst two universities and two colleges spanning 180 miles, is a phenomenal way to provide open access to our students- all for their convenience and success.”
HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore
“This mutual aid agreement is great for our students and educators! We look forward to continuing years of cooperation between our partners and neighbors at the other institutions!”
FDTC interim President Ed Bethea

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.