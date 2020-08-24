Four local higher education institutions sign COVID-19 mutual aid compact

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four local higher education institutions announced on Monday a mutual partnership for assistance and aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mutual assistance compact, which officials say is the first of its kind in the state, was signed by leaders from Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
The compact provides the schools “the assurance of mutual aid in planning, facilities access and support, and staffing, should the need arise,” a press release stated.
Officials say the agreement could manifest itself in several different ways, for example enabling students enrolled at one institution to use academic facilities such as libraries, technology or testing centers for any compact institution.
“The compact was created to last throughout the pandemic, but it could lead to more enduring arrangements. Bridge agreements amongst the four schools, ensuring academic continuity for students moving from one institution to another, have existed for years,” the press release stated.
