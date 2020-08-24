FIRST ALERT: Rain chances trend lower, summer heat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers return Tuesday before the summer-like heat builds through the week.
Expect another round of downpours and storms to linger throughout Tuesday, with the best chance coming into the afternoon. Thanks to the mainly overcast skies, we’ll keep the temperatures on the lower side. Afternoon highs will top out around 85°.
Starting Wednesday, and continuing through the weekend, rain chances will turn much lower. Most spots will remain dry through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will climb, approaching 90° each afternoon this week. An increase in mugginess will bump up the heat index, topping out around 104° late this week.
No relief from the heat for the weekend as the heat index remains above 100°. We’re looking at a slightly better chance of afternoon showers Sunday.
