FIRST ALERT: Downpours and clouds continue to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off with morning showers and storms as you step out the door. While the rain will not be an all-day washout, cloud cover and those rain chances will continue throughout the day.
Highs today will struggle thanks to the clouds and rain chances today. Highs along the beaches will reach the low-mid 80s by this afternoon with the mid 80s common inland. While morning showers continue today, the best chances still look to be in the afternoon hours today. That is also the best chance for heavier downpours and a strong storm or two.
As we head into the rest of the week, rain chances will decrease. We will hold onto a scattered shower and storm chance for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. By the middle of the week, we will see a break from the rain but the heat will increase. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s by the middle of the week with dry conditions. While the rain ends, the humidity and heat will continue.
For now, enjoy your Monday and stay dry out there!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.