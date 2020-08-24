Driver charged after car crashes into North Myrtle Beach candy store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a crash at a North Myrtle Beach candy and ice cream store on Friday that caused significant damage to the business.
According to a report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the Sugar Life store was identified as Jefari Davis. He told police he was driving north on U.S. 17 and his hoodie fell over his eyes, causing him to lose control and crash into the building.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. Before police could return Davis’ license, accident report and summons for reckless driving, he left the scene with his family, the report stated.
Officers said they called Davis several times and spoke to his mother, requesting he return to the scene of the crash or to the NMBDPS.
“Several times she would bring Mr. Davis to retrieve his paperwork but he never did return,” the report stated.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state the 25-year-old Davis, of Syracuse, N.Y., was booked Saturday, Aug. 22, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on charges of reckless driving and grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He was released Aug. 23 on a $10,000 bond.
