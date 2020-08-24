Dillon County murder suspect found competent to stand trial; 2nd evaluation being performed

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing his stepmother in 2016 in Dillon County could be heading back to the courtroom.
Donovan Lewis’ case never went to trial because he was found mentally incompetent, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel.
Daniel said that Lewis was sent to a mental hospital but was later recommended by the state’s mental health department to be placed in a step-down facility. That step-down facility was Gregory’s Community Care in Piedmont, S.C.
Lewis made news again when authorities said he left the facility back in July. He turned himself into a facility in Columbia a few days later.
PAST COVERAGE:
But a new mental health evaluation shows Lewis is competent to stand trial, according to Daniel.
“He was found competent to stand trial but now a second evaluation is being performed to determine whether he is criminally responsible for his actions back in 2016,” Daniel stated in an email to WMBF News.
He explained that Lewis must pass both evaluations in order to be tried. Right now they are waiting on the results of the criminally responsible evaluation to see what the next steps will be.
Lewis is currently being held in the Dillon County Detention Center.
