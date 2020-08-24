Darlington County School District to decide on back-to-school plan

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents, students and teachers in Darlington County will have a better idea of how the start of school will look like for them.
The school district is going to use the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 disease activity report being released Aug. 24 to make the decision.
Based on the data, the Darlington County School District will determine whether students will start with virtual learning, face-to-face learning, or both on Sept. 8.
Right now, the county's level of coronavirus spread is still high.
District officials will announce their learning format during a school board meeting Monday night.
WMBF News will provide updates when the decision comes out.
