Darlington County School District to decide on back-to-school plan
By WMBF News Staff | August 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:26 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents, students and teachers in Darlington County will have a better idea of how the start of school will look like for them.

The school district is going to use the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s COVID-19 disease activity report being released Aug. 24 to make the decision.

Based on the data, the Darlington County School District will determine whether students will start with virtual learning, face-to-face learning, or both on Sept. 8.

Right now, the county's level of coronavirus spread is still high.

District officials will announce their learning format during a school board meeting Monday night.

