Billy Graham Rapid Response Team sends chaplains into Charlotte during RNC protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To assist during protests due to the Republican National Convention, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team announced it is sending crisis-trained chaplains into its own community to provide a ministry of presence during protests surrounding the event.
“Our desire for our home city is to share the light and hope and the glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Kevin Williams, RRT’s emergency response logistics manager. “As always, for us there’s no partiality. Everyone that will be on the streets will receive the same love of the Lord.”
Multiple arrests were made in Charlotte on Sunday on the third day of protests leading up to the convention.
“Charlotte is our home city, and we feel the burden to bring hope to our neighbors and those who have arrived in town for the convention, whatever their purpose in coming. This is an opportunity to have a presence on the streets for whomever,” said Josh Holland, assistant director of the RRT. “There are a lot of different opinions or trains of thought. Our message is what it always is: God loves you.”
This week will be the fourth deployment to civil unrest for the RRT in 2020, having sent crisis-trained chaplains to Minneapolis, Minnesota, Charlotte and Greensboro, in June.
