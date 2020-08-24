Deputies capture man accused of shooting 3 people in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Georgetown County have captured a man who they said opened fire after a traffic accident Monday afternoon.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on U.S. 521 near Indian Hut Road. The man is accused of hurting three people during a shooting that followed the collision.
Neighbors in the Nine Mile Curve area are allowed to resume normal activities after they were told by the sheriff’s office to remain indoors.
Authorities are expected to release more details about the incident and the suspect at a later time.
