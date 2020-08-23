North Myrtle Beach lays out short-term rental regulations during workshop

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
North Myrtle Beach’s city council laid out its proposed short-term rental regulations during a workshop on Wednesday, with solutions to address parking, trash and noise problems.
Banning short-term rentals outright is an idea that’s gained some traction among the city’s 16,000 residents but is skidding on bald tires within the town council.
The city has 4,683 short-term rentals advertised online, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling, with 16 percent listed on Airbnb, 63 percent on VRBO and 21 percent on both sites. There are about 550 short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, he said.
Those single-family rentals in neighborhoods like Windy Hill are the main source of resident consternation.
“I’ve witnessed vulgar sex acts in broad daylight, adults drinking to the point of passing out, days upon days of extremely loud and expletive-filled music; music so disdainful that my two sons are not allowed in the yard or beyond the porch” said Brian James, who has a home on 41st Avenue South. “Noise is the number one issue plaguing short-term rentals. Yet the chaos the short-term rentals have created in our quiet neighborhoods is perfectly legal. While Charleston and Myrtle Beach have very strong short-term rental policies protecting these single-family residents, North Myrtle Beach has nothing”
James’ change.org petition asking the city to ban the rentals in R-1 and R-2 zoned neighborhoods got more than 180 electronic signatures.
“You’re going to lose your permanent residents,” James told council during the workshop. “If you allow short-term rentals all around us, you’re going to lose us.”
