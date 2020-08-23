Indy 500 arrives with an Andretti up front and empty stands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will go on Sunday without fans in a bare-bones version of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Marco Andretti leads the field to green, a feat not accomplished by his famous family since Mario Andretti did it in 1987. Marco was just two months old when his grandfather won his last Indy pole. Marco’s father, uncle and cousin all failed to duplicate the effort.
Mario’s victory in 1969 is the only Indy 500 win among five Andretti drivers covering 74 starts. It was Marco, as a rookie in 2006, who last came closest to ending the “Andretti Curse” when he was beaten at the finish line.
Honda is attempting to end a two-year winning streak by Chevrolet, but the Chevy drivers are starting in the back of the pack. Fernando Alonso is among the many big names who will try to win from deep in the field.
With the gates closed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, some diehard fans set up chairs in gravel parking lots across the street from the speedway. Some also staked out spots along the fence on 16th Street, where gaps in the grandstands provided views of the track and an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the American classic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.