FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers and storms today, drier next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting the return of a few showers and storms today across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The rain chances will be isolated and very hit or miss, with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will mainly take place into the afternoon hours and wrap up near or after sunset.
We’ll hang on the a 30% chance of rain into early next week before a drier and warmer trend arrives. Rain chances will stay isolated through about Tuesday, with Wednesday remaining mostly dry, hot and humid.
Our heat index will continue to climb into the low 100s by the middle and end portions of next week. The only signs of relief will arrive in the form of a few isolated showers and storms through Friday.
