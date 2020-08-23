ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

“Quite clearly this is a difficult time for all of Pirate Nation. No Pirate can feel good about the sequence of events that we have coped with since March. If ever there was a time for Pirate Nation to come together and to support one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for us to care for one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for Pirates to be compassionate, it is right now,” Mitchelson said.