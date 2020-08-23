Dustin Johnson’s big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston

NORTON, Mass. (AP) - Dustin Johnson closed with birdie-eagle for a 7-under 64 and a five-stroke advantage through three rounds of The Northern Trust, the FexEx Cup playoffs opener.
Johnson was coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60. On Saturday, he pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.
Johnson was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.
English and Scheffler are minus-17.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.