Dustin Johnson’s big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston
Dustin Johnson reacts to his birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press | August 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 10:53 AM

NORTON, Mass. (AP) - Dustin Johnson closed with birdie-eagle for a 7-under 64 and a five-stroke advantage through three rounds of The Northern Trust, the FexEx Cup playoffs opener.

Johnson was coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60. On Saturday, he pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.

Johnson was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.

English and Scheffler are minus-17.

