DHEC: S.C. surpasses 110,000 COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina has surpassed 110,000 total cases of COVID-19, according to new information from state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 663 new confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 110,658. Florence County reported 47 new cases on Sunday, while Horry County saw 19.
DHEC also confirmed eight new deaths from the virus, one of which occurred in Darlington County. Sunday’s numbers bring the statewide death toll to 2,380.
DHEC said it received 4,450 tests on Saturday, and the percent positive was 14.9%. As of Saturday, 954,442 tests have been conducted across the state.
State health officials are also reporting hospital data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
