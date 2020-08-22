South Carolina Aquarium Introduces “Healthcare Heroes” Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium says they will be honoring the Lowcountry’s health care workers with free admission.
For the past five months, health care workers have been on the front lines handling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and The South Carolina Aquarium says they think these brave men and women’s sacrifice deserves recognition and gratitude.
Beginning Aug. 17 and lasting through Sept. 13, the aquarium says they will be hosting Healthcare Heroes Month.
The aquarium said in statement that all employees from Roper St. Francis, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina will receive free admission to the aquarium, thanks to the generous support of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.
The statement said health care workers can call the aquarium’s customer service center at 843-577-3474 to reserve a dated and timed ticket, but that applicants must mention that they are a Healthcare Hero during the call.
Tickets must be reserved in advance and health care workers must provide proof of employment (i.e., ID badge) at the admission gate for entry, the statement said.
The aquarium said they want to stress that this offer is exclusive to health care workers only, and does not apply to friends and family.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and in an effort to offer a safe and healthy environment for all visitors to relax and enjoy, the aquarium said they have mandated that facial coverings be worn at all times.
