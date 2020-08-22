Pirates Voyage in Myrtle Beach to reopen Sept. 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A popular attraction in Myrtle Beach will now reopen for the first time since March.
Pirates Voyage announced earlier this week that it will reopen on Sept. 4, nearly six months after first closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On its website, Pirates Voyage detailed several pandemic-related precautions it will begin taking to protect guests and the cast. Some of those include structured seating to accommodate for social distancing, deep cleaning the facility and a CDC-approved screening for guests before they enter.
Pirates Voyage also said its staff will also wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests and will go through a similar screening process before coming to work.
