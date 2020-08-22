More than 300 homes proposed for golf course property off Highway 544

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News.
Another Grand Strand golf course could soon see redevelopment.
Plans submitted to Horry County Government call for 330 homes to be built at what is now The Witch Golf Club. The property is located off S.C. 544 across from Myrtle Ridge Drive between Conway and Socastee.
G3 Engineering & Surveying is requesting that nearly 120 acres be rezoned to allow for commercial and residential development.
Horry County Planning and Zoning Director David Schwerd said the rezoning request is for the nine holes closest to S.C. 544 and includes the clubhouse area.
What's proposed are 119 townhomes and 211 single-family homes — a density of 2.9 units per acre — with all lots having recreational open space, a community garden and a 100% increase in open space.
The site contains about 38 acres of wetlands, and none of the units and lots that have been proposed are in the floodplain.
