LeBron James pumps up his hometown, Goodyear Tire

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Akron’s best-known native -- LeBron James -- has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on Goodyear by offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.
Speaking with reporters at the NBA bubble, James said Goodyear been great for Akron and the nation.
James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.
Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps and called for a boycott. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy
