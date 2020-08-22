LeBron James pumps up his hometown, Goodyear Tire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis react after a shot during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press | August 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 6:34 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Akron’s best-known native -- LeBron James -- has responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on Goodyear by offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.

Speaking with reporters at the NBA bubble, James said Goodyear been great for Akron and the nation.

James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.

Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps and called for a boycott. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy

