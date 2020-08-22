DNR charges 10 with illegal fishing at Huntington Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several people are charged with illegal fishing at Huntington Beach State Park, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR said game wardens from Horry and Georgetown County charged ten people, with over 40 citations issued, including some for illegal gear and license violations.
Officials said those charged were found in possession of 55 redfish, 12 undersized flounder, clams that were out season as well as whole stone crabs.
The DNR said all defendants were transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and all illegal fishing gear was seized.
