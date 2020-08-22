DHEC: S.C. just under 110,000 COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina remains just under 110,000 COVID-19 cases statewide, according to new data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Saturday that 825 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 109,962.
Horry County saw 38 new cases on Saturday, while Georgetown County saw 13. Florence County also had 28 new cases as of Saturday.
DHEC also confirmed 33 new deaths, two of which occurred in Horry and Florence counties, respectively.
RELATED LINKS
The state health agency said it received 6,007 tests on Friday, and the percent positive was 13.7%. As of Saturday, more than 975,000 tests have been conducted across South Carolina, according to DHEC.
DHEC is also reporting hospital data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.