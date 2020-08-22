Alpine Coaster closes, says N.C. is “shutting us down”

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster closed Saturday, announcing that the State of North Carolina is “shutting us down.”
“With heavy hearts as we have taken the measures asked of us to limit the amount of people coming and other COVID precautions, we have to announce we are closed until further notice starting (Saturday),” the business posted to Facebook on Friday.
The Coaster claimed state officials told them they were an “amusement park and outdoor entertainment” business and can’t operate.
It said there would be further updates.
